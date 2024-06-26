46 people seek medical attention after train derailment in Komi — Russian Railways

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. According to preliminary reports, a total of 46 people sought medical attention after the derailment of a passenger train in the Komi Republic. Four severely injured people, including one child, have been delivered to Inta on a repair train, Russia Railways announced.

Earlier, Russian Health Minister Aide Alexey Kuznetsov said that up to 40 people sustained injuries in the incident, adding that 7 of them were injured severely.

Komi Governor Vladimir Uyba reported that all passengers have been evacuated from the derailment site.

"Since the incident location is deep in forest tundra, no vehicles except for trains can reach it. All passengers, including the injured ones, were moved to the five remaining cars, they have been sent to Inta," the governor said, according to his press office. He added that the injured, whom the medics would deem fit for transportation, will be then moved to Syktyvkar, to the Komi Republic clinical hospital.