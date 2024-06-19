Russia, North Korea agree on cooperation in medicine, creation of border bridge

PYONGYANG, June 19. /TASS/. The governments of Russia and North Korea sign an agreement on cooperation in the field of healthcare, medical education, and science, according to the Kremlin website.

The document was approved as part of the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang.

Also, the two governments signed an agreement on the construction of a road bridge across the Tumannaya River on the border of the two countries. The length of the bridge will be around 850 meters with Russia constructing 300 of them.