PYONGYANG, June 18. /TASS/. The special military operation in Ukraine proves that Western forces are no match for Russia, wrote the state-run Minju Choson newspaper.

"Amid escalating anti-Russian rhetoric from hostile forces, the Russian people and government stand united by patriotism, steadfastly defending the security and sovereignty of the country," the article said.

"Russia’s combat successes in the special military operation are clear evidence that no matter how rabid the combined forces of the West, they are no match for a Russian army and people who are fighting for justice," the article points out.

On June 14, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the West was still dead-set on inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to North Korea on June 18-19. Russian presidential aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov told reporters that a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Russia and the DPRK could be signed following the head of state's trip to Pyongyang. He specified that the need to conclude such a deal was due to the new international landscape that has formed; the document will not be directed against other countries.