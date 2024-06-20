Strategic partnership with Vietnam among priorities in Russia — Putin

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Strengthening a comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam is among Russia’s priorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam.

"Strengthening a comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam has always been among our priorities," the Russian leader said.

Putin’s visit comes as the two countries mark 30 years of the signing of the Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations. "Over that period, we have maintained a regular and substantial political dialogue, including between parliaments, ministries, agencies, parties, regions and social organizations," the Russian head of state added.