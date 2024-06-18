VLADIVOSTOK, June 18. /TASS/. Ukraine would be wise to accept Russian President Vladimir Putin's peace proposal, otherwise Russian troops will press on and make life even more difficult for Kiev, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Frankly speaking, I think that the president has said everything, I mean that the next peace proposal Russia makes will be worse for the Ukrainian authorities, no matter how we treat them. Now they have the opportunity to consider Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin's peace proposal and at least try to make peace and end this part of the conflict," he told reporters.

Otherwise, according to Medvedev, the Russian offensive will continue. "And it will be difficult to say where the lines of the buffer zone that Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned will be. It's very likely that all this will not work to the benefit of the current Ukrainian authorities. So they have to hurry while they still can," he added.

However, according to the official, Kiev has already responded with a refusal at the conference in Switzerland, "rejecting any proposals from the outset, taking the discussion back to the very beginning." "In vain. So it will be worse from now on," he concluded.

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin made new peace proposals for resolving the conflict in Ukraine at a meeting with Russian diplomats. These include the recognition of the status of Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as part of Russia, the consolidation of Ukraine's non-aligned and nuclear-free status, its demilitarization and denazification, and the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions. The Ukrainian side rejected the initiative. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called Moscow's proposal an ultimatum, while his adviser Mikhail Podolyak said that the new Russian initiative allegedly does not contain a "real peace proposal."