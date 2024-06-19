Hypersonic weapon ships to make up backbone of Russia’s blue-water navy, says naval chief

KRONSHTADT, June 19. /TASS/. Project 22350 frigates carrying hypersonic missiles will make up the backbone of the Russian Navy’s surface ships operating in distant waters in the next decade, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev told reporters on Wednesday.

"Project 22350 frigates, which operate the most advanced weapons and all types of cruise missiles already today, will constitute the basis of the future and current Navy in the distant maritime zone in the next decade. The issue of hypersonic weapons is actively discussed now. This weaponry is already present on our frigates," the Navy chief said at the International Maritime Defense Show 'Fleet 2024.'

Currently, the Northern Fleet’s Project 22350 frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, the first carrier of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, is leading a Russian naval group operating in the western part of the Atlantic Ocean. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier that the frigate Admiral Gorshkov held an exercise in the western part of the Atlantic Ocean to practice delivering a strike by a Tsirkon hypersonic missile against a sea target at a distance of over 900 km.

The International Maritime Defense Show is running for the 12th time and for the second time it is held on a new site, on the premises of the Naval Glory Museum and the Congress and Exhibition Center in the Island of Forts tourist and recreational cluster in Kronshtadt. The naval show will run on June 19-23.