Kim Jong Un drives Putin around in Russian-made Aurus

PYONGYANG, June 19. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took Russian President Vladimir Putin for a ride in a Russian-made Aurus car at the end of their day of talks.

They rode around the vicinity of the Geumsusan residence. Putin, who is in Pyongyang on a friendly state visit, was in the front passenger seat, while Kim was behind the wheel.

Earlier, the two leaders held talks at the Geumsusan residence. Following the talks, Putin took Kim for a spin. Then they took a walk together.

Aurus is a Russian brand of executive cars. The Russian president uses it, including during his foreign visits. However, the car which Putin and Kim drove does not have the traditional Russian flag with the tricolor, but has Korean license plates.

Kim now has at least two such cars. He received the first one after last year's trip to the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch site in the Amur Region in Russia’s Far East. Putin brought the second one as a gift during his current visit.