Document of Ukraine’s surrender to be Russia’s next proposal to Kiev — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The next proposal that Russia will make to Ukraine will be a document of the Kiev government’s surrender, Russia’s chief delegate to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, has said on Rossiya-24 television.

"There are points of no return. The next thing that Russia will have to offer will be the document about [the Kiev government’s] surrender," he said.

The diplomat said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposals put forward earlier in the day were realistic.

Earlier, Putin said that Russia was making a new peace proposal for settling the conflict in Ukraine. It envisages recognition of the status of Crimea, the DPR, the LPR and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions as Russian territories, Ukraine's legally asserted non-aligned and nuclear-free status, its demilitarization and denazification, and the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions. For starting negotiations Ukraine must withdraw its forces from the DPR, the LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.