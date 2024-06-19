Russia discussing deployment of long-range weapons with partners, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow has been discussing the deployment of long-range weapons with its partners, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

In the context of recent remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin who earlier did not rule out the possibility of sending long-range weapons to other countries, Ryabkov pointed to Russia’s "closest partners" in Asia and Latin America with which he said Moscow has been discussing "security in detail, not as an exchange of opinions only."

"This will continue to happen, but we will do so with full respect for both their sovereign choice and the commitments our partners have under other international treaties, including those to which Russia is not a party," the senior Russian diplomat said. "There is nothing new to it. We have been discussing this (deployment of long-range weapons - TASS) with relevant agencies in a number of our partner countries," he said.