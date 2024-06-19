Official welcome ceremony preceding Putin-Kim Jong Un meeting held in Pyongyang

PYONGYANG, June 19. /TASS/. The official welcome ceremony of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been held in Kim Il Sung Square in central Pyongyang.

In the square, which is among the thirty largest in the world and can accommodate more than one hundred thousand people, a guard of honor was lined up. Residents of Pyongyang were also present in the square. The ceremony participants were holding flowers in their hands.

On the eve of the ceremony the square had been decorated for the arrival of the high-ranking guest. The buildings were draped with the national flags of Russia and the DPRK, the Russian tricolor was everywhere - on flags, on fabric garlands surrounding all the buildings. The platform, which was built in the center carries portraits of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.

The Chairman of the DPRK was first of the leaders to arrive at Kim Il Sung Square. Next came members of the official delegation of the DPRK, followed by representatives of the Russian delegation. After that the motorcade of Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived. The Russian leader got out of the car, the heads of state greeted each other warmly, and then they shook hands with members of the delegations.

They also greeted the honor guard. The anthems of Russia and the DPRK were played, and members of the honor guard, companies of the land, naval and air forces of the DPRK Armed Forces marched in front of the heads of state. To the cheers and shouts of numerous participants in the celebration, Putin and Kim Jong-un got into an open-top Mercedes limousine and drove around the square. At this time, balloons flew into the sky and fireworks began. The square greeted Putin and Kim Jong-un with loud shouts as they passed. The youngest participants in the ceremony also waved balloons and flags of Russia and the DPRK.