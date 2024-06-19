Putin takes Kim Jong Un for ride in Russian-made Aurus

PYONGYANG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin took North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a spin in a Russian-made Aurus car to cap their day of talks.

At the end of their talks at the Geumsusan residence, the heads of state left the building together. Putin took a seat behind the wheel, while Kim Jong Un got in the neighboring passenger seat. On a two-lane road through the park, the leaders traveled several kilometers at a rather high speed. After that, they got out of the car and walked through the park grounds, which were covered with greenery and rose bushes.

Aurus is a Russian brand of executive cars. The Russian president uses it, including during his foreign visits. However, the car which Putin and Kim Jong Un drove does not have the traditional Russian flag with the tricolor, but has Korean license plates.

Kim Jong Un now has at least two such cars. He received the first one after last year's trip to the Vostochny Cosmodrome. Putin brought the second one as a gift during his current visit.