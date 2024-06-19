Russian Navy Commander kicks off 'Fleet 2024' MVMS expo in Kronstadt

KRONSTADT, June 19. /TASS/. Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Moiseyev has officially opened the "Fleet 2024" International Maritime Defense Show (MVMS) in Kronstadt.

"I declare the 'Fleet 2024' International Maritime Defense Show open," Moiseyev said at the salon opening ceremony.

The commander-in-chief expressed his hope that the expo participants will be able to demonstrate innovative designs, new design solutions and advanced technologies of the largest Russian and foreign military-industrial complex companies.

"I am certain that this unique platform has gathered the best designs of the best ship builders, designers and arms, military vehicle makers. We will establish a mutually beneficial cooperation and strike necessary contracts," Moiseyev underscored.

Head of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andrey Kartapolov said in his speech that the MVMS show is a "response to the politicians who keep blabbering things about Russia being isolated. This is the same response as a combat naval group in the Western Atlantic, in the Mediterranean and in many other areas of the World ocean."

This is the 12th time the Fleet show has taken place and the second time at the Naval Glory Museum at the expo center of the Island of Forts Park in Kronstadt. It takes place between June 19 and 23. TASS is the event’s strategic media partner.