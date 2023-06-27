Russia dispatches plane to US to pick up diplomats whose assignment is ending — MFA

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. A plane is on the way to Washington to pick up Russian diplomats who have been ordered to leave the United States due to the end of their three-year stay, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Tuesday.

"A number of media resources have made a fuss about a Russian flight heading to the United States. There is no sensation. It will bring home Russian diplomats who have been ordered by the US authorities to leave the country due to the end of a three-year stay," she said.

Zakharova stressed that this is "not about expulsion, but about the restrictions that Washington has created for Russian foreign institutions in their work."

According to Flightradar24, an Ilyushin-96 of the special flight group Rossiya departed from Moscow to Washington earlier on Tuesday.