UN Security Council to hold meetings on Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria in November

UNITED NATIONS, November 2. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold meetings this month on Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, and the situation in the Middle East in general, Permanent Representative of Mexico to the United Nations Juan Ramon de la Fuente Ramirez announced on Tuesday, who has been serving as President of the Security Council since November 1.

According to him, on November 9, an open debate will take place on the topic of inequality and conflict - it is planned to analyze the impact of corruption and inequality on conflicts. On November 16, an open debate will be held on international peace and security.

An event on the impact of small arms traffic on peace and security will be help on November 22. In addition, there will be meetings on Bosnia and Herzegovina, Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Libya, Syria and the Middle East in general. "A meeting on Afghanistan will be held on November 17," President of the UN Security Council chairman said.

Meetings on the situations in Sudan and Myanmar might be also held.