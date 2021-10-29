Those who forge vaccination certificates responsible for continuing pandemic — official

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Those who forge anti-COVID vaccination certificates are not only committing an offense punishable by law, but also bear responsibility for the pandemic continuing, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.

"We are calling upon all those who prefer to forge QR codes to consider their responsibility in making fakes or using false documents, such as recovery, vaccination or PCR test certificates and about their responsibility for the continuing pandemic. Take care of your dear ones and yourself," the anti-coronavirus task force for the struggle against the coronavirus quotes Golikova as saying.

Forged documents confirming vaccination against the novel coronavirus have been exposed in several Russian regions.

Since the beginning of the world pandemic about 245.6 million people have contracted the virus and more than five million have died. According to the anti-coronavirus task force, Russia has seen 8,432,546 cases of the disease so far, with 7,302,515 recoveries and 236,220 associated deaths.