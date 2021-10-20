No deadlines for creating inclusive government in Afghanistan — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. There are no time limits to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov reported on Wednesday.

"There are no deadlines," he said, responding to a question on the matter.

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) launched a massive operation to take control of Afghanistan after the United States last spring declared its troop pullout. On August 15, Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani left the country. The radicals entered Kabul without encountering any resistance. On September 6, the movement declared it had established control of the whole of the country’s territory. On September 7, it announced the composition of an interim government, whose legitimacy has not been recognized by any country yet.