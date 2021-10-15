US shares specific data on cybercrime with Russia, awaits its actions, White House says

WASHINGTON, October 15. /TASS/. The United States has handed over to Russia specific information with regards to ransomware gangs which, according to Washington, operate from Russian territory and is now expecting further steps from Moscow, US Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said at a briefing for foreign journalists on Friday in response to a question by a TASS correspondent.

"We shared information with Russia regarding criminal ransomware activity being conducted from their territory, and that they have committed to act against that," the White House official said. She added that the US was "looking to see near-term progress in actions" after sharing this information with Moscow. She did not provide additional details.

As a high-ranking representative of the US administration said on Tuesday, Russia has already made certain steps in response to US signals concerning the ransomware gangs allegedly acting from its territory and the US expects this process to continue.

Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov emphasized on the same day that Moscow was responding to "all US concerns" in the cybersecurity domain that "Washington conveys to us through the established channels." According to the diplomat, as a result of this interaction, there were some small but concrete results in the sphere of curbing hacking activity.