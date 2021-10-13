Russia, EU hold meeting on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia and the EU have held another meeting on the issue of the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates. There will be a series of consultations in order to coordinate the basic recognition parameters of the documents, the press service of Russia’s Health Ministry told journalists on Wednesday.

"The negotiation process on the issue of the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates between Russia and the European Union is underway. Another working meeting between the representatives of the Russian Ministry of Health and the European Union was held in a virtual format. During the meeting, the sides planned upcoming joint steps: there will be a series of expert consultations in order to coordinate the basic legal and technical parameters of the mutual recognition of the vaccination certificates," the statement said.

In September, the Russian Ministry of Health submitted to the EU representatives the documents requested by the European side during the previous meeting. The work on the mutual recognition of the certificates aims to remove obstacles for Russian citizens’ travel to the EU and vice versa. "Bilateral consultations on this issue will continue," the press service added.