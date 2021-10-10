Chechnya to introduce QR codes for restaurants, malls - crisis center

GROZNY, October 10. /TASS/. Additional anti-coronavirus restrictions, including QR code access to certain public areas, will be introduced in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya from October 11 as epidemiological situation in the region worsens.

A relevant document has been signed by the region’s anti-coronavirus crisis center chief Vakhit Usmayev.

"As epidemiological situation for COVID-19 and acute respiratory viral diseases has worsened, the anti-coronavirus crisis center is imposing new restrictions on the territory of the Republic of Chechnya. From October 11, 2021, entry of citizens to all organizations and public areas (transport, shops, malls and public eating places) will be permitted only to those having QR codes or paper certificates proving they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, or a certificate to prove they recovered from the coronavirus infection within the past six months," the document says.

The crisis center also ordered to step up control measures over people subjected to obligatory self-isolation: those diagnosed with COVID-19 and people who came in contact with them.

Theatre performances, concerts, sporting competitions and other events with public attendance are possible only in half-filled halls, with the overall number of spectators not exceeding 500 people.

Citizens aged 65 and older, who were not vaccinated against COVID-19, will be placed in obligatory self-isolation. They are allowed to leave their homes only to visit a doctor.

Currently, a total of 23,239 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Chechnya. A total of 21,591 people have recovered, 630 died. More than 650,000 residents of the Russian region, or 87% of its population, have been vaccinated against COVID-19.