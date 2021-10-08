Biden congratulates Russian journalist on Nobel Peace Prize

WASHINGTON, October 9. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden congratulated editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Dmitry Muratov and Filipino journalist Maria Ressa on winning the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a statement made public by the White House said.

"I congratulate Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for the much-deserved honor of being named this year’s winners of the Nobel Peace Prize. Like so many journalists around the world, Ressa and Muratov have pursued the facts—tirelessly and fearlessly. They have worked to check the abuse of power, expose corruption, and demand transparency. They have been tenacious in founding independent media outlets and defending them against forces that seek their silence," the US president said.

In his opinion, "for their commitment to the basic principles of the free press—principles that are indispensable to a healthy democracy—they have faced constant threats, harassment and intimidation, legal action, and even, in the case of Muratov, the death of his colleagues." The US president also expressed gratitude to the two journalists for their work. "I applaud the Nobel Committee for honoring Ressa and Muratov’s incredible work and bringing greater attention to the increasing pressure on journalists, the free press, and freedom of expression all around the world," he concluded.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Muratov and Ressa "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.".