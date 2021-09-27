German SPD leader likely to build coalition with Greens and Liberals

BERLIN, September 27. / TASS /. The German voters have clearly demonstrated who they want to include in the next government, so the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU / CSU) bloc must enter opposition, Olaf Scholz, the candidate for Chancellor of Germany of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), said on Monday.

"Three parties, Social Democrats, Greens, and Free Democrats, have grown stronger. The citizens have defined a clear mandate for these three parties to enter the next government," Scholz stated. "The CDU/CSU should leave the Cabinet and go into opposition," he noted.

According to the preliminary data of Germany’s Central Election Commission (CEC), the Social Democratic Party came in first, receiving 25.7% of the ballot. The German conservatives were supported by 24.1%, which was their worst result. These political forces could form a coalition among themselves, however, Scholz for the first time openly ruled out such a move.

In the next few days, preliminary talks between various parties on the new government’s composition will take place. The party receiving the most votes is likely to guide the negotiations and decide who should be involved in them. The participants of this event have not been announced yet, but Scholz's statements have brought more clarity. After the 2017 polls, it took as many as 172 days before the new Cabinet took office.

According to the German CEC’s draft results, the SPD gets 206 out of 735 seats in the Bundestag and the CDU/CSU receives 196 mandates. The Greens claim some 118 seats in the Parliament, while the Free Democratic Party — 92, the Alternative for Germany — 83 and the Left Party — 39. One mandate will be given to the South Schleswig Voters' Association. The party represents the interests of the Danish and Frisian national minorities in Schleswig-Holstein, the 5% barrier rule does not apply to it.