‘Pitiable progress’: Kremlin backs Merkel’s assessment of Donbass peace talks

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Kremlin is backing the opinion of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who earlier castigated the ‘progress’ on the Donbass peace talks as pitiable, Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Friday.

"Absolutely," Peskov said in response to a question on whether the Kremlin agreed with this assessment.

Commenting on how this situation could be changed, the Kremlin spokesman noted that, perhaps, "one could influence Kiev, urging it to implement the Minsk agreements."

Minsk accords

The Donbass conflict’s peaceful settlement is based on the Minsk agreements, which stipulate a ceasefire, the withdrawal of weapons, amnesty and the resumption of economic ties. Furthermore, the deal envisages Ukraine enacting profound constitutional reform built on a dialogue with the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).

However, the talks have stalled due to Kiev's refusal to comply with the ‘political points’ of the Minsk deal. In particular, Ukraine rejected direct dialogue with the DPR and LPR, opposed granting the region special status in the constitution and demanded to transfer the border section between Russia and Donbass to Kiev’s control.