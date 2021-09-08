Germany, France to draft declaration for possible Normandy Four summit - source

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Germany and France pledged to draft a declaration for a possible Normandy Four summit based on proposals of Russia and Ukraine during a videoconference of political aides held on Wednesday, a source familiar with the talks told reporters.

According to the source, Germany and France were not thrilled about the obligations to bring together all Russian and Ukrainian proposals in the updated draft of the summit declarations, trying to soften obligations to assume and exclude wordings that will be "definitely rejected" by a certain party.