Talks with Taliban necessary even without recognition of new Afghan government — Maas

BERLIN, September 8. /TASS/. Negotiations with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) are necessary to evacuate everyone in need from Afghanistan, but the diplomatic recognition of the movement is not on the table at the moment, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.

When asked when Germany will make a decision on diplomatic relations with Afghanistan, he said: "I do not know when this moment happens. But we have been engaging in direct talks with the Taliban until now. If we didn’t, then the evacuation would have been impossible to carry out."

"We will need to talk with the Taliban regardless of the diplomatic recognition, which is currently not on the table. I do not see it yet," Maas said.

The Minister also spoke about the possibility of opening a diplomatic mission in Kabul. According to Maas, all actions in this regard are "being negotiated with the partners."

"It would be improper if everyone does what they want," Maas said. "We want to coordinate our actions on the international level. We do not want the Taliban to use us against each other."