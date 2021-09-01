Defense agreement marks new stage in cooperation with US - Ukrainian president

KIEV, September 1. /TASS/. The defense agreement that Ukraine and the United States signed on Tuesday marks a new stage in defense cooperation between the two countries, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

"A new stage in Ukrainian-US defense cooperation. An agreement on the strategic foundations of the defense partnership was signed in the Department of Defense. For us, US support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, gaining NATO membership and joint opposition to Russian aggression are very important," the tweet reads.

Zelensky is currently on a working visit to the United States.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said earlier at a meeting with Zelensky that the US-Ukraine strategic defense framework "enhances our cooperation and advances our shared priorities such as ensuring that our bilateral security cooperation continues to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression and implementing defense and defense industry reforms in support of Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations and deepening our cooperation in such areas as Black Sea security, cyber defense and intel sharing.".