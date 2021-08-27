Death toll from Kabul terror attack up to nearly 200 — newspaper

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. The death toll from the terror attack near Kabul’s airport has risen to nearly 200, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing Afghan medics.

Earlier, CBS reported at least 170 casualties.

Two powerful blasts rocked an area near Kabul’s airport on August 26. The terror attack was staged by Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) terrorists. US President Joe Biden said after the attack that the United States would find those responsible for it and was already planning strikes on Islamic State. The Taliban movement, which has seized power in Afghanistan, condemned the terror attack and also promised to punish those responsible.

A Pentagon spokesman said on Friday that there had been one explosion. Earlier, the Pentagon confirmed reports that 13 US soldiers had been killed and 18 more had been wounded in the terror attack.