US soldiers die in blasts near Kabul's airport — Al Hadath TV

CAIRO, August 26. /TASS/. US soldiers died as a result of blasts near the building of Kabul's airport, Al Hadath TV has quoted sources as saying.

The blasts staged by suicide bombers occurred near Baron Hotel just 400 meters away from Kabul's airport, where British specialists were at the moment, as well as near a small military camp next to the airport's territory, where US military servicemen are stationed. Each of at least two blasts occurred in large crowds of Afghans, Al Hadath said.

According to the latest data, at least 13 people were killed.