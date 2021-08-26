Pentagon confirms explosion at Kabul airport

WASHINGTON, August 26. /TASS/. An explosion occurred near the Kabul airport, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in his Twitter Thursday, adding that the US is currently unaware whether there were any victims.

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can," he tweeted.

According to Sky News - Arabia, a suicide bomber blew himself up at the airport’s northern gates. There are still several thousand people willing to leave Afghanistan currently present near the airport. Chaotic shooting is reported at the site. According to a CNN report, Afghanistan citizens were injured in the explosion.

US forces were dispatched to the airport to ensure the evacuation of citizens of the US and allied states, as well as Afghan refugees.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pentagon debunked media reports claiming that the US intends to wrap up the evacuation within the next 36 hours. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden stated that Washington can complete the evacuation by August 31, as was initially planned. He also disclosed that he ordered the Pentagon and the Department of State to develop emergency plans to correct the timeframe if necessary. On Thursday, the White House informed that, in the past 24 hours, the US, its allies and partners, have evacuated 13,400 people, and a total of 95,700 people since August 14.