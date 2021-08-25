Situation in Afghanistan affected matters of regional security — Kyrgyz Defense Minister

BISHKEK, August 25. /TASS/. The development of situation in Afghanistan affected the matters of security in Central Asia, Defense Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Omuraliev said in an interview for Ruptly, published Wednesday.

"The escalation of situation in Afghanistan has introduced its correctives to security in the Central Asian region," he said.

The Minister noted that the majority of regional states are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

"Therefore, I believe that we will resolve these matters [regarding the events in Afghanistan] together," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, he called the situation in Afghanistan an internal affair of this country.

"What happens in Afghanistan is, I believe, is Afghan’s internal matters; they will resolve this matter shortly," Omuraliev believes.

Kyrgyzstan continues to evacuate its citizens from Kabul. Currently, about 25 people have been evacuated.