Vietnam may consider approval of all Russian coronavirus vaccines — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Vietnam is ready to consider approving all Russian coronavirus vaccines against coronavirus upon request, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi said in an interview with TASS.

"The vaccines against COVID-19 used in Vietnam have been approved at the request of the importer. To approve the use of other vaccines in Vietnam, including Russian ones, vaccine importers must submit their complete documentation to the Ministry of Health of the republic for evaluation and approval, in compliance with the current procedures and rules," the diplomat said, answering a question about the possibility of approving other Russian vaccines in the country, except for Sputnik V.

Sputnik V received registration from the Vietnamese Health Ministry on March 23 this year.

"Our countries are also actively exchanging experience and developing cooperation in research, supply and production of vaccines against COVID-19," the Vietnamese ambassador said. According to him, Vietnam highly appreciates Russia's success in developing vaccines and its "great practical contribution to the fight against the global pandemic."

Orders from other companies

The ambassador added that the Vietnamese authorities intend to receive about 150 million doses of vaccines by the end of the year to immunize 70% of the population over 18 years old.

"To achieve this goal, the Vietnamese authorities have made tremendous efforts, negotiating and ordering vaccines from many manufacturers around the world. To date, Vietnam has reached agreements and signed contracts for the purchase of vaccines from many companies, including Pfizer (USA), AstraZeneca (UK) and Sinopharm (China)," he said.