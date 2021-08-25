China alarmed by US actions, prevents militarization of space together with Russia

BEIJING, August 25. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities are worried by the US strategy of space militarization and present a common front with Russia to promote non-proliferation of weapons in outer space, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

"The United States has accelerated the militarization of outer space, which poses major threat to peace and security. China expresses its serious concern in this connection," Wang told a news briefing.

The Chinese diplomat said the situation in the near-Earth space was getting ever more complicated. He stressed that the United States had become "the chief factor causing negative influence on security in space."

"We have invariably pressed for peaceful uses of outer space and for preventing its militarization. Over many years China together with Russia has been making a tangible contribution to promoting international negotiations concerning non-proliferation of weapons in space," Wang said.

The US Space Force was officially established on December 20, 2019, to become a sixth arm of the US armed forces since their creation in the current shape in 1947. It is presumed that it will incorporate about 16,000 men from the US Air Force and US Navy. The US administration has said more than once that space should be regarded as a potential theater of military operations.