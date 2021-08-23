CSTO member states discuss potential response measures to situation in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states discussed potential response measures to the situation in Afghanistan during the Monday emergency meeting of the Collective Security Council, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said.

"There was only one issue on the agenda today - the situation in Afghanistan and its effect on the security of CSTO member states. We had a rather confidential, straightforward and substantial conversation, exchange of opinions and assessments of the situation that had developed in Afghanistan and around this country - and, accordingly, of our potential measures of reaction to this situation," he said.

"If we speak about key moments and conclusions voiced during the session, then it, naturally, was noted that the rapid and unprepared withdrawal of US and coalition forces, the ongoing degradation of the situation in Afghanistan increases security threats to the Central Asian Region, and, in the long-term perspective - we cannot rule out threats to the international peace and stability," Zas added.

On August 15, Taliban (outlawed in Russia) militants entered the capital city of Kabul without fighting and took complete control over the city in a matter of hours. The President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani announced that he was leaving the country in order to prevent bloodshed. Vice-President Amrullah Saleh claimed that in the absence of the president he becomes acting president in accordance with the Constitution. He urged the republic to continue fighting the Taliban. Meanwhile, Western states are in the process of evacuating their citizens and embassy employees from the republic.