US sanctions Russian firearms imports, missile-related technology exports to Moscow

WASHINGTON, August 20. /TASS/. The United States has slapped Russia with a second round of sanctions over the incident with blogger Alexey Navalny, restricting imports of firearms and ammunition from Russia as well as exports of nuclear and missile-related technology to that country, says a statement released by Spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned Price on Friday.

It says that a second round of sanctions is imposed on Russia by the US Department of State under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act (CBW Act).

The sanctions "include a restriction on the permanent importation of firearms or ammunition manufactured or located in Russia pursuant to new or pending permit applications," it says.

"New and pending permit applications for the permanent importation of firearms and ammunition manufactured or located in Russia will be subject to a policy of denial," the Department of State noted.

In the meantime, the US Treasury imposes "further restrictions on nuclear and missile-related technology exports to Russia." The press release says that the sanctions will take effect on September 7 and "will remain in place for a minimum of 12 months." The sanctions may be lifted once Russia "has met several conditions."

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20, 2020, after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital. On September 2, the German government claimed that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family. According to Berlin, the conclusions were substantiated by French and Swedish laboratories.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has reiterated that Moscow stays ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany and pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.