Ashraf Ghani claims conspiracy against him was in the works in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, August 18. /TASS/. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who fled the country has said that a conspiracy plot in Afghanistan put his life in danger.

"Security services told me that a conspiracy plot against me that threatened my life was in the works," Iran’s ISNA news agency quoted him as saying on Wednesday. "Taliban (outlawed in Russia - TASS) fighters promised that they wouldn’t enter Kabul but the presidential palace was already surrounded."

On August 15, Ghani flew out of Afghanistan several hours before the Taliban entered Kabul without a fight. On Wednesday, the UAE Foreign Ministry revealed that the country granted asylum to the president and his family members out of humanitarian concerns.