Afghanistan’s Ashraf Ghani to deliver address about his retreat — TV

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who fled the country and was hospitalized in the UAE intends to deliver a video address on Wednesday, CNN reported citing its source.

According to the news channel, Ghani will explain the details about his exodus from Afghanistan and share why it was unplanned.

On August 15, Ghani flew out of Afghanistan several hours before the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul without a fight. On Wednesday, the UAE Foreign Ministry revealed that the country granted asylum to the president and his family members out of humanitarian concerns.