Kabul airport stampede, shooting leave 40 dead — TV

TEHRAN, August 17. /TASS/. At least 40 people have died since Monday in a stampede and shooting in Kabul International Airport, TOLOnews TV channel reported on Tuesday, citing a Taliban (outlawed in Russia) commander who is inside the airport.

According to him, the people died after "foreign troops opened fire" as well as a stampede. He called on the population not to travel to the airport and not "listen to false rumors that it is possible to fly abroad."

Afghans who came to the airport told the TV channel that they are hoping to leave the country as they heard that several Kabul residents managed to leave without visas or passports. Moreover, many women are flocking to the airport due to instability in the country as they are scared to live under the Taliban. TOLOnews notes that despite the Taliban’s calls to stay at home and tragic deaths of people who fell from planes’ landing gears to their deaths on Monday, crowds are still arriving at the airport in hopes to leave the country and its new regime.

On August 15, Taliban militants entered Kabul without a fight and took over the city in a matter of hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down to avoid bloodshed, as he put it, and fled the country. Western states are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staffers.