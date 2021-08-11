Calls to deploy US air defense prove Kiev’s provocative policy towards Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s call to station the US air defense forces on its territory proves the provocative nature of Kiev’s policy in the region and with regards to Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Channel One on Wednesday.

"This, it seems to me, is proof <...> of Ukraine’s provocative policy both in the region and with regards to Russia. This is the proof of the US’ intentions regarding building relations with Ukraine itself when the Russian factor is at the center of these relations," she said.

According to the diplomat, such statements are in the interests of the collective West since they lead to the destabilization of the situation in Ukraine. She continued, "an attempt to endlessly play the Ukrainian card in the context" of Russia has become the essence of Western policy in the region.

The spokeswoman added that the provocative policy of Ukrainian authorities above all hurts its own citizens. "The Ukrainian people don’t need this. This contradicts the ingrained opinions of the Ukrainian citizens, regardless of their political inclinations, since they need stability."

At the same time, the diplomat expressed confidence that this was "not the last provocative statement" on the part of the current Ukrainian government.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of Uncontrolled Territories Alexei Reznikov during a meeting with the head of the Jamestown Foundation Glen Howard within the framework of a working visit to the US stated the necessity to "expand the package in the security sphere for Ukraine […] above all, by deploying the air defense forces, even by stationing US subdivisions." According to the Ukrainian official, Kiev is concerned by the alleged intentions of the Russian Federation to deploy nuclear weapons to Crimea.