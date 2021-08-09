Minsk not using issue of illegal migrants as blackmail, Belarusian President says

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. Belarus is not blackmailing anyone using the threat of illegal migration yet reacts to the West’s actions "to the best of its ability," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with journalists and community leaders on Monday.

"The illegal migration. No, we are not blackmailing anyone. We are not threatening anyone. You simply put us in such conditions that we have to react. And we are reacting, excuse us, in the best way we can," the Belarusian president said.

He added that Belarus has fewer resources than large countries have. At the same time, according to him, Minsk is always ready for a constructive interaction on important subjects until the West crosses "the red line." "We are reacting to the best of our ability," he added.

About 300 representatives of the Belarusian community, experts and journalists are participating in the "Big Conversation with the President" held on Monday. The meeting at the Independence Palace on the occasion of the first anniversary of the presidential election in the republic is broadcast live on TV and the Internet.

Situation with migrants

At the end of May, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that his country served as a barrier on the path of human trafficking to the neighboring country, however, considering the West’s political pressure, Minsk may think twice about continuing to block the flow. In June, in response to sanctions introduced by the EU against Belarus, Minsk announced that it was suspending the readmission agreement with the Union which includes obligations by Belarus to accept illegal migrants deported from the EU who arrived from Belarusian territory.