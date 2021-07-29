Russia’s regional clout to strengthen further amid post Afghan exit turmoil, says envoy

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Moscow’s powerful regional clout amid the current situation in Afghanistan will expand even further following the pullout of US troops from that country, Special Russian Presidential Representative for Afghanistan and Director of the Second Asian Department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry Zamir Kabulov told an online briefing on Thursday.

"Russia has quite strong influence in the region as it is today," the Russian envoy said in response to a question about the qualitative change in Moscow’s positions in the region with the pullout of American troops from Afghanistan.

"It will objectively be growing, especially given these turbulent conditions because the support of our partners in that region is directly related to our national security interests. This influence will objectively grow," Kabulov added.

No universal and sole external mediator can be expected in the comprehensive settlement of the Afghan issue today, the envoy said.

"Such a country does not exist in actual fact. Meanwhile, the most influential external peace brokers are Russia, the United States, the People’s Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Kabulov stressed.

US President Joe Biden announced on April 14 that he had decided to wrap up the operation in Afghanistan that had been the longest overseas military campaign in American history. The situation in Afghanistan has started to deteriorate in the wake of the US decision with the Taliban intensifying its offensive in some areas of the country.