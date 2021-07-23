RDIF rules out review or termination of Sputnik V contract with Argentina

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. A review or termination of a contract with Argentina to deliver Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine is not being discussed, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Friday.

"RDIF welcomes the Argentinean health minister’s statement, saying that work on the contract to deliver Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is ongoing, and its review or termination is not being discussed. RDIF is working hard to continue uninterrupted supplies of Sputnik V. The production of Sputnik V is due to be scaled up as early as in September 2021," the fund said.

Also, RDIF and the Health Ministry of Argentina said in a joint statement they were engaged in joint work to speed up deliveries of the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine to the Southern American country.

"Today we confirm our joint work to ensure and speed up deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine to Argentina. We believe that we will solve all issues in a positive way and fulfill all commitments," the statement says.

RDIF also stressed that vaccinating Russians against the novel coronavirus infection will remain the fund’s absolute’s priority.