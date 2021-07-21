COVID-19 cases worldwide up 12% in past week — WHO

GENEVA, July 21. /TASS/. Over 3.4 million novel coronavirus cases and more than 56,000 deaths were registered worldwide in the past week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said a weekly bulletin released in Geneva early on Wednesday.

"The global number of new cases reported last week (12-18 July 2021) was over 3.4 million, a 12% increase as compared to the previous week," the global organization said in its COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update.

More than 56,000 people died in the reported period, up 1% from the previous week.

On July 12-18, the global organization was informed of 3,429,645 new cases all over the world, and 56,767 COVID-related deaths. As of July 18, a total of 190,169,833 cases of the infection and 4,086,000 COVID-related fatalities have been reported worldwide.

Last week, case incidence declined in Africa (down 5%). At the same time, Africa the growth was reported in Western Pacific (up 30%), Europe (up 21%), Southeast Asia (16%) and Eastern Mediterranean (15%). Mortality increased in Southeast Asia (up 12%) and Western Pacific (up 10%), but declined in North and South America (down 6%) and Africa (down 4%).

In the past seven days, over 885,000 people contracted the infection in Europe, over 7,000 patients died. The number of cases in the North and South America increased by over 967,000 in the reported period, while fatalities grew by about 22,000. In Southeast Asia, doctors registered over 829,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus, over 16,000 patients died.

The largest number of cases registered in the past seven days was reported by Indonesia (350,273), followed by the United Kingdom (296,447), Brazil (287,610), India (268,843) and the United States (216,433).

According to the WHO bulletin, the highly contagious Delta strain, first discovered in India in October 2020, has been detected in 124 countries (compared to 111 countries last week).