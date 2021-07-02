No critical differences between Delta and Delta Plus coronavirus variants, assures expert

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. There are no critical difference between the Indian coronavirus strain’s Delta and Delta Plus variants, Rinat Maksyutov, director of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, said on Friday.

"Actually, it is just one amino-acid substitution. The differences are not critical," he said.

According to Maksyutov, four coronavirus mutations currently cause serious concern. They are: Alpha, or the British strain; Beta, or the South African strain; Gamma, or the Brazilian strain; and Delta, or the Indian strain.

He stressed that the Center’s EpiVacCorona vaccine is efficient against all these strains. "And I can assure you that none of the substitutions that are common to these four variants are in the peptide sequences that are the basis of our vaccine. The shot continues to train the immune response of those vaccinated against the new variants thanks to the use these stable sections of the novel coronavirus," he emphasized.