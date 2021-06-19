Joint Commission of JCPOA to resume talks in Vienna on June 20

VIENNA, June 19. /TASS/. The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, known as the Iran nuclear deal), comprising Iran and five world powers (Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France), will hold a meeting in Vienna on June 20, the European Union External Action Service said in a statement released on Saturday.

"The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume on Sunday 20 June in Vienna," the press release says.

Since April 2021 Vienna has hosted in-person talks of Iran and the world’s five powers (Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France) on the full reinstatement of the original Iran nuclear deal. The Joint Commission set up three working groups, and their experts are drafting an agreement to revive the Iran nuclear deal. They seek to lift US sanctions on Iran, to return Tehran to compliance with nuclear commitments and to agree a sequence of steps to restore the deal implementation. Representatives of the signatories to the JCPOA carry out separate consultations with the delegation of the United States, which quitted the deal in 2018, but considers returning to it. There have been no direct talks between US and Iranian envoys in Vienna yet.

The delegations had planned to end talks in late May, and then in early June. Russia’s Permanent Representative at International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks held in the Austrian capital, said that the negotiators are unlikely to be able to finalize a draft agreement before the June 18 presidential election in Iran, but an agreement is within reach.