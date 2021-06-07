Biden invites Ukraine’s Zelensky to Washington later this summer — White House

WASHINGTON, June 7. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden had a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, inviting him to visit Washington later this summer, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told journalists Monday.

According to the Advisor, Biden assured Zelensky that he would defend Ukraine’s interests during the upcoming June 16 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

"President Biden was able to tell president Zelensky that he will stand up firmly for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and its aspirations as we go forward," Sullivan said. "He also told President Zelensky that he looks forward to welcoming him to the White House in Washington this summer after he returns from Europe."