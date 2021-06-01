Ukrainian military shell school, nursery in LPR when children were inside

LUGANSK, June 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces on Monday shelled a school and a nursery in the village of Zolotoye-5 in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) when children were inside the buildings, LPR representative to the Trilateral Contact Group’s humanitarian subgroup Olga Kobtseva said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, a school and a pre-school were shelled in Zolotoye-5 yesterday. They were shelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the daytime when children were inside these buildings. It’s very lucky that no child was injured," the Luganskinformcenter agency quoted her as saying.

She underlined that the Ukrainian military attacked the education facilities on the eve of Children’s Day celebrated on June 1. "Amid all these celebratory sentiments, I am forced to shine light on the situation along the line of engagement which is anything but celebratory," Kobtseva added.

She slammed these actions in an attempt to ramp up tensions. "They strike the most valuable thing, they strike children’s facilities in the very moment when children are inside," she stressed.