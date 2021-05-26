Russia-US summit likely to achieve progress in arms control, expert says

NEW YORK, May 26. /TASS/. The summit between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, due in Geneva on June 16 could help achieve progress in a few areas of both countries’ interest, like arms control, but it’s unlikely to seriously improve ties, Adlai E. Stevenson Professor and Professor of International and Public Affairs Robert Jervis told TASS.

"I don’t think there are prospects for a major improvement in relations, but there might be progress in a few areas like arms control and global climate change," Jervis said.

The expert noted that the agreement on a meeting signaled that the sides were at least willing to avoid a further deterioration of relations. "That said, the very fact that the two leaders have agreed to meet sends a signal that they want to keep the conflict and hostility under control."

On Tuesday, both the Kremlin and the White House said that the Putin-Biden summit would take place in Geneva on June 16. According to the Kremlin press service, the presidents will discuss the current state of and prospects for further development of Russian-US relations, problems of strategic stability, as well as current issues of the international agenda, including cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic and settlement of regional conflicts. It will be the first personal meeting between the two leaders since the 46th US president entered the Oval Office. It will also be Putin’s first foreign visit since January 2020, when he visited Israel and Palestine.