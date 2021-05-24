India’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 300,000health ministry

NEW DELHI, May 24. /TASS/. India has documented 222,315 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the overall case count in the country reaching 26,752,447, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. The coronavirus death toll in the country has increased by 4,454 in the past 24 hours, reaching 303,720.
India has become the third country in the world with over 300,000 registered coronavirus deaths. It ranks third after the US and Brazil.
The country ranks second in the world after the US on the amount of COVID-19 cases.
This month, India has registered over 90,000 deaths and over 7.5 mln COVID-19 cases. The record high number of COVID-19 fatalities in India was documented on May 19 with 4,529 deaths.
Meanwhile, the daily case count has been decreasing gradually: on May 17, India documented 281,386 cases of COVID-19, the first time the daily case count fell under 300,000 since April 21, when 295,041 cases were recorded. The record high case count was documented on May 7: 414,188 COVID-19 cases. Since May 8, the daily cases have been declining gradually.
In the past 24 hours, India has documented 302,544 recoveries from COVID-19, with the overall recovery count reaching 23,728,011. Since May 13, the daily recovery count has surpassed the amount of the newly recorded cases.
According to the health ministry, 942,722 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India in the past 24 hours, with 196,051,962 people having been vaccinated in India overall.