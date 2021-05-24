India’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 300,000health ministry

NEW DELHI, May 24. /TASS/. India has documented 222,315 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the overall case count in the country reaching 26,752,447, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. The coronavirus death toll in the country has increased by 4,454 in the past 24 hours, reaching 303,720.

India has become the third country in the world with over 300,000 registered coronavirus deaths. It ranks third after the US and Brazil.

The country ranks second in the world after the US on the amount of COVID-19 cases.