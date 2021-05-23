Russia’s Sputnik V is likely to be approved in Europe by late June - Malta’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, May 23. / TASS /. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is likely to register Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine by late June, Malta’s Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo stated ahead of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Sochi due on May 25.

"As far as I know, this will happen this month or next month. We were always told that there were no problems from the EMA authorities, as long as all the required documentation and evidence is provided. As far as I know, the process is ongoing," Bartolo said.

"A number of European countries, after all, I think will begin to produce Sputnik V in their own countries. This is in our interests. And I’m not talking only about the Maltese. It is in the common interest. And I know many Maltese who were vaccinated with Sputnik V and they feel good," Malta’s foreign minister noted.

Malta’s top diplomat assured that after the Sputnik V certification in the EU and the resumption of direct flights from Moscow, Russian tourists "would not have any problems" with visiting the country.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered by about 60 countries, home to over 1.5 bln people. More than 30 countries have launched mass vaccination with the drug. The jab efficiency at the level of 91.6% is confirmed by The Lancet reputable medical journal. On March 4, the European Medicines Agency launched a rolling review of Sputnik V. The registration is likely to be completed by the end of May 2021.