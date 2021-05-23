US denounces Ryanair flight incident in Belarus; urges release of Protasevich - Blinken.
Russia has overcome the crisis in aircraft construction, says prime minister
As a confirmation, Mikhail Mishustin mentioned the MC-21 aircraft, which is among the best passenger aircraft of this category
Joint Russia-EU projects frozen due to Brussels, diplomat points out
There were many political, humanitarian and economic projects in which Russia and the EU participated, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
Zelensky endorses sanctions against leaders of Crimea and Donbass republics
The blacklist includes the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and head of Crimea’s government
Azerbaijan appreciates Russia’s role in resolving Nagorno-Karabakh situation, PM says
He also said that the three countries’ deputy prime ministers maintained close contact to ensure the implementation of the statement’s provision on enhancing economic and transport ties in the region
Russia to play at 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship to tune of IIHF anthem
According to a ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.
Russia's new tokamak T-15MD is unparalleled in the world — Kurchatov Institute
The mega-unit was created within the framework of the government program entitled The Development of the Atomic Energy Industrial Complex
Death toll in water treatment plant accident in Russia’s Rostov Region rises to 11
One person has died in hospital, Taganrog administration head Andrei Lisitsky said
Armenia’s opposition party calls for sending Russia’s military contingent to Syunik
Bright Armenia led by Edmon Marukyan has the third largest faction in the parliament
NATO’s mounting military activity in Ukraine discourages Donbass settlement, says diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry shed light on last week’s security forum held in Kiev, where members of the Ukrainian leadership who were among its participants, outlined preparations for the fight against the non-existent Russian threat as the country’s main task in this sphere
Global success of Sputnik V related to its high efficacy, safety, Deputy PM says
The deputy prime minister emphasized that Russia will share its other innovative developments
Special legal status for migrants to appear in Russia, says interior ministry
It will be established regarding migrants having no legal grounds to stay in Russia, but remaining on its territory for whatever reason, press service said
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Putin ready to discuss Crimea with Zelensky in context of border cooperation - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that if Kiev sought to "discuss something else than that Crimea is a region of the Russian Federation, then no one would ever discuss this with anyone"
Russia needs to work on ‘soft power,’ but everything's fine with real power, Kremlin says
As the Kremlin press secretary pointed out, information wars "will never end" but Russia can and should spread its culture that people abroad admire
UK defense chief describes Russia as his country’s ‘number one adversary threat’
Wallace also claimed that Russian warships were increasingly active in the vicinity of UK borders
Press review:Russia may widen unfriendly states' list and end to Israel-Palestine workable
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 17th
US imposes Nord Stream 2-related sanctions against three Russian legal entities
The entities added to the sanctions list include the Federal State Budgetary Institution Marine Rescue Service (Morspassluzhba), LLC Mortransservice, and JSC Samara Heat and Energy Property Fund
Berlin demands explanations from Minsk on situation around Ryanair flight
The Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing at Minsk’s airport after the pilots had reported a bomb threat
Kremlin says Kiev’s sanctions clearly not part of preparations for Putin-Zelensky summit
The sanctions are said to be slapped against 674 individuals and 138 entities
Russia will never turn the other cheek in foreign policy matters, top diplomat says
He particularly mentioned NATO’s expansion to include the Baltic states
First mission of Russia’s nuclear-powered space tug to take 50 months
The first flight has been scheduled for 2030
Russia’s Sputnik V is likely to be approved in Europe by late June - Malta’s top diplomat
The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered by about 60 countries, home to over 1.5 bln people
Press review: Lavrov, Blinken open door to June summit and will NATO surface in Kazakhstan
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 21st
About 20 runners killed during mountain marathon in China — paper
A total of 172 people were taking part in the race, 151 of them were evacuated from the trail in stable condition
Bitcoin price down by over 17%
The price of Bitcoin extended losses to $33,670, according to the data provided by the Coindesk portal as of 0:18 am Moscow time
Decision not to slap sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to speed up launch of project, says Fitch
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed earlier this week that it is in American national interests not to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, and the company’s Chief Executive Officer Matthias Warnig
US imposes sanctions on Russian companies and ships related to Nord Stream 2
US also imposes sanction against three Russian legal entities
Water treatment plant accident in Russia’s Rostov Region kills ten
According to preliminary data, an emission of methane occurred, Taganrog Water Service Company Director Yevgeny Pletmentsev told TASS
Russian shipbuilders to lay down two cutting-edge corvettes for Pacific Fleet
Project 20385 corvettes displace 2,200 tonnes, have an operating range of 3,500 miles and their sea endurance is 15 days
Poland calls on European Council to impose sanctions on Belarusian authorities
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki condemned the detention of Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel
Minsk confirms detention of Nexta channel founder Protasevich
A co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel was onboard a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius that made an emergency landing at Minsk’s airport after receiving a bomb call
Lithuania says Ryanair plane landed in Minsk due to conflict onboard
Former editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel, which had been recognized as extremist in Belarus, Romat Protasevich was among the passengers, he was detained
It was Lukashenko’s personal order to receive Ryanair plane - agency
According to BelTA, the president also ordered to scramble a MiG-29 fighter jet to escort the plane
Russian cabinet validates possibility to invest funds of National Wealth Fund in gold
The earnings of the NWF’s funds invested in gold will be formed based on transactions on its purchase and sale considering the gold prices effective on the day of payment, the government said
Russian hockey team to fly colors either of ROC or RHF at 2021 World Championship
Under the CAS ruling, Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem
Ryanair flight lands in Vilnius after forced landing in Minsk
There were some 170 passengers from 12 counties
Russia crushes Great Britain 7-1 at 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga
Both teams are in Group A
Shoigu speaks about Russian army’s breakthrough at educational marathon New Knowledge
Defense Minister said that 86% of the country’s nuclear forces matched the latest requirements
