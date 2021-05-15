UN Secretary-General counts on cooperation with Russia in supporting peace and stability

UNITED NATIONS, May 15. /TASS/. Following his visit to Moscow, UN Secretary-General counts on enhancing cooperation with Russia in supporting peace and stability, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

According to the spokesperson, during his trip to Moscow, "the Secretary-General expressed the interest of the UN to deepen its cooperation with the Russian Federation in the three pillars of the Organization’s work — peace and security, sustainable development, including climate change and biodiversity, and human rights."

He said the UN chief met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the visit, which took place on May 12-14.